Drowning reported at Woodward Reservoir in Stanislaus County

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s office has been called to Woodward Reservoir after a drowning was reported there Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz, the department was called about a possible drowning at 2:33 p.m. at Woodward. The reservoir, a popular spot for recreation and camping, is located in northeast Stanislaus County near Oakdale.

Paramedics, multiple rescue boats and the sheriff’s dive team were dispatched to the scene.

About 5 p.m., they located a body, Schwartz said.

The victim’s next of kin has not yet been notified so no identifying information is being released, Schwartz said.

