Local

Drowning reported at Woodward Reservoir in Stanislaus County

Lydia Gerike lgerike@modbee.com

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s office has been called to Woodward Reservoir after a drowning was reported there Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz, the department was called about a possible drowning at 2:33 p.m. at Woodward. The reservoir, a popular spot for recreation and camping, is located in northeast Stanislaus County near Oakdale.

Paramedics, multiple rescue boats and the sheriff’s dive team were dispatched to the scene.

About 5 p.m., they located a body, Schwartz said.

The victim’s next of kin has not yet been notified so no identifying information is being released, Schwartz said.

We will have more on this story later today.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service