He confessed to killing two Modesto siblings in 2018. Here’s how much time he got.

A Modesto man was sentenced to 35-years-to-life in prison last week after previously pleading guilty to the 2018 murders of two siblings, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said.

Trevor Michael Dorion, 27, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 69-year-old John and 59-year-old Debra Parodi, the DA’s office said.

Dorion stabbed the siblings to death sometime between May 29 and June 1, 2018, after being invited into the north Modesto mobile home the two shared, the DA’s office said. Afterward, Dorion drove off in John Parodi’s truck, which police later found at a local hotel.

Concerned friends who had not heard from the siblings for multiple days entered the home on June 5 to find both dead and a bloody knife nearby.

It is still not known what led up to the killings, the DA’s office said.

Police interviews helped identify Dorion, who was then serving time in jail for parole violations, as a possible suspect.

During the initial questioning, Dorion admitted using heroin and seeing the truck in the hotel parking lot, the DA’s office said. He later also admitted killing the siblings and stealing the truck.

During the June 9 sentencing, Debra Parodi’s son remembered her as a “gentle soul with a beautiful smile” and his uncle as a veteran “with a kind heart.”

He told the court that he has struggled “to find happiness when all (I) can think about is how (I) will never see them again.”