Bay Area man gave teenage girl drugs in exchange for sex, Tuolumne sheriff reports

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office

Tuolumne County deputies arrested a Bay Area man on suspicion of giving drugs to a teenage girl in exchange for sex.

Gary Lee Gilliam, 59, of Newark faces several sex and drug charges, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday.

It said the girl was treated at a hospital for a “medical emergency” after deputies found her early Friday at a hotel. The location of the alleged crimes was not disclosed, nor were details on the girl’s condition.

“Due to the age of the victim and nature of the incident, no further information will be released,” the post said.

Deputies first responded when Gilliam “called and reported a disturbance between him and ‘his date’ at a local hotel,” the post said. The girl was inside the room and suffering from the medical emergency, it said.

Gilliam is charged with four felonies: having sex with a person under 16, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, possession of a controlled substance for sale and soliciting a minor to use drugs.

GIlliam also faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked at the Tuolumne County Jail on $100,000 bail.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” the post said, “but there are no other potential victims at this time.”