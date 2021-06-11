Crime

Shooting injures man on Tenth Street in downtown Modesto, police report

Deke Farrow Modesto Bee file

A man was shot in downtown Modesto early Friday, police said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department said.

The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Tenth Street. No details were available on the motive, the type of firearm or the victim’s condition.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, but a suspect is yet to be identified,” the post said.

People with information about the case can contact Detective Booza at boozag@modestopd.com or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. They can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service