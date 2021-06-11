Crime
Shooting injures man on Tenth Street in downtown Modesto, police report
A man was shot in downtown Modesto early Friday, police said.
The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department said.
The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Tenth Street. No details were available on the motive, the type of firearm or the victim’s condition.
“This appears to be an isolated incident, but a suspect is yet to be identified,” the post said.
People with information about the case can contact Detective Booza at boozag@modestopd.com or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. They can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
