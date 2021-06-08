Woman fatally shot during attempted carjacking in Westley identified as Tracy resident

Tierra Davis Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

A woman killed during an alleged carjacking attempt in the parking lot of a Westley hotel over the weekend was identified Tuesday as a 60-year-old Tracy woman.

Elizabeth Mann was shot in the parking lot of the Executive Inn on McCracken Road at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses to the shooting described the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Tierra Davis, who was located by Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies already patrolling the area. She ran from them but eventually surrendered and deputies recovered a semiautomatic handgun nearby, said Sgt. Erich Layton.

The Sheriff’s Department is working with Stockton police to determine if Davis is also responsible for a shooting and carjacking in Stockton about 40 minutes prior to the shooting.

A 33-year-old man was shot by a suspect described only as woman, who drove away in his white 1997 Dodge Intrepid. Stockton Police Department Officer Joseph Silva said the victim was shot multiple times and remains hospitalized.

Less than 30 minutes later, the California Highway Patrol got a report of a driver fleeing the scene of a single vehicle crash on southbound Intestate 5, just south of Howard Road.

When officers arrived they found the Dodge Intrepid empty and partially blocking the slow lane, said CHP Officer Tom Olsen.

The shooting took place about 10 minutes later and a mile north of the crash site.

Davis is being held without bail on charges of murder and carjacking. The District Attorney’s Office had not filed charges as of Tuesday afternoon.

Layton said Davis had been reported missing out of Stockton the day before the shootings. He did not have any details about who’d reported her missing or what might have motivated the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact sheriff’s Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.