Woman shot during carjacking attempt dies, Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department reports

A woman being carjacked early Sunday in the Westley area was fatally shot by the female suspect, who quickly was apprehended, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

About 1 a.m., deputies responding to a report of shots fired received additional information that a person possibly was wounded, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Erich Layton said later Sunday morning.

They responded to the 7100 block of McCracken Road, where an Econo Lodge, Days Inn and other businesses are located just off Interstate 5.

The victim, who as of Sunday morning had not been positively identified, was found suffering at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where she died, Layton said.

Witnesses to the shooting described the suspect, who was located by deputies already patrolling the area. She ran from them but eventually surrendered, Layton said. Near her, deputies recovered a semiautomatic handgun, he said.

The suspect was identified later Sunday morning as 18-year-old Tierra Davis, originally from Chicago, Layton said. She was booked on homicide and carjacking charges and is being held without bail.

There there is reason to believe she may have been involved in an earlier crime Saturday night in Stockton and a collision on Interstate 5, the sergeant said.

Stockton Police Department spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said the incident considered possibly being related to the Westley crime is an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:20 a.m. at South Center and West First streets.

Stockton officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, according to a post on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the Westley case is urged to contact sheriff’s Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.