Newman liquor store owner suspected of raping victim inside business

A liquor store owner in Newman was arrested on suspicion of a rape that allegedly occurred at the business last week.

Newman police said officers arrested Jose Joaquin Fernandes, 56, on suspicion of rape, rape of an intoxicated person and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Officers were dispatched to his store, JJ Liquor at 1361 Main St., just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“During the course of the investigation, there was probable cause to believe that a sexual assault had occurred inside the business,” according to a Facebook post by the department.

Fernandez bailed out of jail and has not yet been formally charged by the district attorney. A call to his business on Monday was not answered.

Veronica Andrade, a spokesperson for the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, said the department “is aware of the arrest and is in the process of collecting information to pursue administrative action against the business.”

“We do not need to wait for a criminal filing or conviction to pursue administrative action, however the business owner does have the option to contest any administrative filing at an administrative hearing,” she said. “The penalty could range from suspension to revocation of the ABC license and is not necessarily dependent on the criminal case.”

Since the incident, dozens of people in Newman have been posting about it on social media. One post calling for a protest of the liquor store depicts a photo of the business with the word ”Rapist” spray-painted in black near the front door.

The Newman Police Department is asking ”any individuals that may have experienced similar situations involving this subject to contact the police department at 209-862-2902.”