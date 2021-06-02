Wrong-way driver, awakened after stopping on Highway 99, speeds off into fatal crash

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A San Francisco man died Tuesday night after driving the wrong way on Highway 99 through Turlock and crashing head on with another vehicle, authorities said.

Two people in the other vehicle were injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency started getting multiple reports of the wrong-way driver at about 10:15 p.m. as he drove a red Ford Focus north in the southbound lanes, north of Lander Avenue.

Officers found the vehicle stopped, facing north in the center median of the southbound lanes near Linwood Avenue, said Officer Ming Hsu.

They parked in front of the vehicle and approached it, finding its lights were on, engine running and transmission in drive. The driver, later identified as 44-year-old Marvin Hernandez, was slumped over the steering wheel, his foot on the brake. Officers could see several empty beer bottles on the floor.

Officers on either side of the Ford knocked on the windows and Hernandez eventually woke up.

“He was staring ahead, wasn’t acknowledging the officers, then accelerated forward without warning,” Hsu said.

The Ford traveled between the center divide and the officers’ patrol vehicle, crashing into its left side.

Hernandez continued north in the southbound lanes. The officers got back into their patrol car, notified dispatch and exited the highway and got back on going north.

About three minutes later, they came upon the Ford Focus and a Chevrolet Silverado that had collided head on north of Fulkerth Avenue. The Chevrolet had landed on top of the center divide.

Officers found Hernandez dead inside the Ford.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Luis Torres Perez, 21 of Delhi, suffered minor injuries and the passenger, Emily Garcia, 20 of Turlock, suffered major injuries. Both were taken to Modesto hospitals.

Southbound lanes of highway 99 was closed between Fulkerth and Main Street until 7 a.m. as officers investigated the collision.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.