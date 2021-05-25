Teen shot by Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy dies of injuries

The 17-year-old boy shot by a deputy at the end of a pursuit last week died from his injuries late Friday night, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

The department has previously said the boy, with four teenage passengers in the vehicle, led law enforcement on a more than 7-mile pursuit through Modesto after failing to stop for a traffic violation.

It ended at McClure and Finch roads when authorities used what is called a PIT maneuver to tactically push the car, forcing it sideways to a stop.

According to radio traffic of the pursuit, the shooting occurred shortly after that. One deputy, identified as Gerardo Zazueta, fired his weapon. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if the boy or anyone else in the vehicle had a weapon.

They did say that the boy used the car as a weapon at one point in the pursuit by driving it toward law enforcement vehicles.

The department would not release the name of the 17-year-old. A spokesperson for the department, Sgt. Luke Schwartz, said the boy’s name was being withheld “out of courtesy and in respect to the privacy of the family currently mourning the death of their child.”

He confirmed that next of kin had been notified and could not cite an exemption in the Public Records Act that would allow the department to withhold the boy’s name, saying “I’m not an attorney.”

Sheriff Jeff Dirkse did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

“The name of the deceased is a public record, especially in an officer involved shooting,” said California News Publishers Association attorney Brittney Barsotti. “If they are not citing a specific exemption, then they are violating the Public Records Act.”

“Our investigation is still very much underway, and our detectives continue to work with Internal Affairs, the Coroner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office to ensure the remaining details are gathered for submittal and their eventual review,” reads a press release. “We fully plan on releasing body worn camera imagery just as soon as the proper footage can be collected, prepared, produced and released via our departmental YouTube page.”

There is no estimated time for the release of the video but the authorities said it would be within the statutory mandates.

A state law that took effect July 1, 2019, requires the release of body camera footage within 45 days of critical incidents, including shootings, unless doing so would hamper the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Gonzalez by calling 209-595-8686 to provide any relevant witness statements. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous by calling Crimes Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463 or download the P3 Tip application for your mobile device. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward in certain instances.