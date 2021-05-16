Intoxicated, speeding driver loses control, crashes into apartment, Modesto police report

A speeding driver who lost control of his car crashed into an apartment building on Coffee Road in Modesto early Sunday, May 16, 2021, police said. No one was hurt. The man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A speeding driver lost control of his car and crashed into an apartment at 1801 Coffee Road early Sunday, according to Modesto police.

The crash occurred about 12:08 a.m. at the Sierra Glen Apartments at Coffee and Norwegian Avenue. The driver, 27-year-old Eric Madrigal, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Lt. Jason Grogan said.

Madrigal, whose city of residence was unavailable, was not injured. Neither was anyone in the apartment, according to a Modesto Fire Department battalion chief’s incident summary.

Fire crews remained on scene to shore up the damage.