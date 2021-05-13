Modesto mom arrested after 1-year-old left alone, crying outside home for over an hour

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

A Modesto mom was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly becoming intoxicated and leaving her 1-year-old daughter alone and crying outside their home for more than an hour.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz said the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West Hatch Road.

He said a neighbor called the suspect’s brother about seeing the child alone for more than an hour.

The brother showed up at the apartment to find his sister intoxicated, Schwartz said. His niece, meanwhile, was crying.

When he confronted his sister, she allegedly shoved him several times and bit his arm as he tried to restrain her.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at about 8:41 p.m., Schwartz said.

The mother, 29-year-old Carolina Miranda Garcia, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. Child Protective Services was called regarding the child.