Modesto Bee file

A woman was shot in an alleyway near Highway 99 in south Modesto Monday night, according to Modesto Police.

The woman was shot in the upper body around 10:20 p.m. in the alley near the 900 block of Alamo Avenue, said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No suspect has have been identified.