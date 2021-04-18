Police have little to go on in investigation of Modesto shooting Saturday night

A man was shot Saturday night in what a Modesto police lieutenant called a “needle in a haystack” case.

A few minutes after 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Celeste Drive, near Rose Avenue, on a call reporting a shooting victim.

There, they located a 19-year-old man sitting in his car, He had suffered a single gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, Lt. Steve Stanfield said Sunday morning.

The victim reported that he’d been sitting in his car “somewhere on Floyd” when someone shot him. At its nearest point to where the man drove himself, Floyd is less than half a mile north.

Though alert and responsive, the victim provided very limited information on what occurred, including any description of who shot him and whether the person approached on foot or in another vehicle, Stanfield said.

Officers were unable to locate a shooting scene anywhere on Floyd. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to fully recover, the lieutenant said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on it is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.