Modesto man arrested in DUI crash that seriously injured tow truck driver, damaged business

A tow truck driver was seriously injured in a DUI crash that also damaged a business in Calaveras County on Thursday, April 15. San Andreas CHP

A Modesto man was arrested Thursday for an alleged drunk driving crash in Calaveras County that caused major injuries to a tow truck driver and damaged a business.

The crash occurred at Highway 12 and Burson Road near the Camanche Reservoir at about 5:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Gabrial Fernandez, 34 of Modesto, was driving a Nissan south on Burson Road approaching a stop sign at Highway 12 as 55-year-old Sammie Franks drove a tow truck east on the highway.

Officer Toby Butzler said it remains under investigation whether Fernandez stopped at the stop sign but, regardless, he violated the right of way when he drove into the path of the tow truck, which did not have a stop sign.

The front of the tow truck collided with the right side of the Nissan.

After the impact, the tow truck continued out of control and crashed into the support structure of the overhand in the front of Burson Market, causing it to collapse. It then collided with a Chevrolet pickup parked under the overhang and then a Toyota pickup parked east of the market, according to the CHP.

The Nissan traveled in a northeasterly direction and left the roadway, where it hit a barbed wire fence and came to rest in a field.

Franks, who suffered major injuries, was taken by helicopter to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Fernandez was flown to Memorial Medical Center with moderate injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, Fernandez was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury.