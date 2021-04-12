Two arrested in Modesto after leading authorities to Tuolumne County and back

An incident that began with an attempted traffic stop near downtown Modesto on Sunday evening extended into Tuolumne County and ended hours later with two arrests in west Modesto, according to police.

About 7:40 p.m., Modesto police stopped a blue Infiniti G35 sedan in the area of Miller and La Loma avenues for a traffic infraction, Sgt. Randy Davis said Monday morning. But the driver sped off, swerved and nearly hit the officer’s vehicle head-on, the sergeant said.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle, Davis said, but another officer soon saw it around Scenic Drive and Coffee Road and began a pursuit. Police stayed with the car to the area of Claribel and Claus roads, where they terminated the pursuit as a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department aircraft took over following it.

The driver went into Tuolumne County, to the Jamestown area, before returning to Modesto, driving erratically, Davis said.

Police did not initiate a pursuit again, he said, and the driver went to a residence on Ridge Road, just southwest of Paradise and South Carpenter roads in west Modesto.

Officers went to the address, Davis said, and after some negotiation, the two occupants of the car came out of the home at about 10 p.m. and were arrested.

Ely Edward Rodriguez, 24 of Ceres faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and evading arrest. Sisy Mendoza, 21, of Ceres faces charges of obstructing officers.