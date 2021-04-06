Man found shot to death in La Grange area home

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found shot in a La Grange area home over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office released few details about the homicide but said deputies responded to a a home on Highway 132 on Sunday afternoon when someone reported a “murder,” according to a press release.

The person who reported the crime was on scene when deputies arrived.

The deputies searched the home and found the victim in a bedroom. He had multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The victim’s name and age have not been released. No information about when the man was shot or if he lived at the home was released.

Deputies are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation division at 209-694-2900.