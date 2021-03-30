Man shot as he drove in downtown Modesto. Days later, police arrest suspect

Modesto Bee file

Modesto Police on Monday arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man as he drove down I street in west Modesto.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon of March 19. The suspect was on foot and fired at the 33-year-old victim as he drove, striking him in the leg. The injuries were not life threatening, said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said the suspect and the victim knew each other but it is unclear what motivated the shooting.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Marcus Barron of Modesto. Modesto Police posted his photo on the department’s Facebook page last week asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call detectives.

Modesto Police on Monday located Barron in west Modesto. He led officers on a brief pursuit before being appended in the area of Mathia Drive and Emerald Avenue, Bear said.

Barron was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.