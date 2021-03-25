Modesto senior citizen suffers major injuries in DUI crash near downtown, police report

One Modesto man faces DUI charges and another suffered major injuries in a crash on Maze Boulevard near L Street in Modesto on Wednesday night, March 24, 2021.

A Modesto man faces charges related to driving under the influence after crashing into oncoming vehicles on Maze Boulevard in Modesto on Wednesday night, police report. Another driver was badly hurt.

The three-vehicle crash occurred about 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Maze, just west of the bend where L Street becomes the boulevard.

Armando Rosales, 40, was westbound on L in a Dodge SUV when he crossed the center divide and struck a Nissan pickup head-on, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. Rosales’ vehicle then struck a second vehicle, also a Dodge.

The driver of the pickup, a Modesto man in his 70s named Claude Bennett, suffered major injuries, Bear said, and had to be extricated from his vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle Rosales struck is a 30-something woman whose residence is listed as San Leandro, Bear said. She suffered minor injuries.

There was no information Thursday morning on what if any injuries Rosales suffered, but he was not listed as being in custody at the Public Safety Center. He also was wanted on two warrants issued in San Jose, Bear said.

All three drivers were alone in their vehicles.