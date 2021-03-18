Day of celebration ends in man being stabbed on Crows Landing Road in Modesto

A man who’d apparently been celebrating his birthday and St. Patrick’s Day was stabbed Wednesday night on Crows Landing Road in Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Though heavily intoxicated, the 34-year-old victim was able to tell deputies he was sitting on a bench on the 1600 block of Crows Landing, near some food trucks, when he was assaulted, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said Thursday morning. He and the perpetrator had been in an argument, the victim reported.

It was not immediately determined if the victim and attacker are acquainted, Schwartz said. The man was “less than fully cooperative” and “wasn’t able to shed a whole lot of light about how it all unfolded.”

The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital.

No suspect information was available Thursday morning. “We are reviewing video surveillance, which has helped to corroborate to the victim’s statement, but we are operating from very little else at this time,” Schwartz said.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.