Modesto man arrested in double shooting on Kansas Avenue

Evidence is gathered after a possible shooting in the parking lot of the Stanislaus County Office of Education’s Media Center on Kansas Avenue in Modesto on Sunday morning, Feb. 28, 2021. jfarrow@modbee.com

Modesto Police arrested a man suspected in a double shooting on Kansas Avenue last month.

A 20-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were shot in the parking lot near the Quality Inn on Feb. 28, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The victims drove themselves to a hospital. Both suffered injuries that are not life threatening.

Through the investigation detectives identified the suspect as Tylino Wesley, 23, of Modesto. He was arrested Saturday in the 1100 block of Yosemite Boulevard, Bear said.

She said detectives are still trying to determine a motive and whether other suspects were involved.

Wesley was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.