Crime

Empire baby hospitalized with more than a dozen bone fractures. Parents arrested

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle John Holland jholland@modbee.com

An Empire couple was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of causing severe injuries to their five-month old daughter and waiting days to seek medical treatment for her.

The baby has well over a dozen bone fractures throughout much of her body, allegedly caused by “forceable squeezing and twisting” of her limbs, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

The fractures were in various stages of healing. The most recent injuries are suspected to have occurred at the child’s home in the 100 block of South Abbie Street several days before her parents took her to Doctors Medical Center Tuesday morning.

Schwartz said she was transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

“She has a long road for recovery,” he said, calling the alleged abuse ‘horrific.’

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Detectives went to Madera and interviewed the parents. Schwartz generalized the excuses they made for their baby’s injuries as “family traumas and stressors within the home.”

Tasawri Jaali Ellis, 22, and Isabella Ramirez, 21, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and neglect. Ellis, suspected of inflicting the injuries, was also booked on a charge of aggravated mayhem.

Ramirez has since bailed out but, due to the mayhem charge, Ellis has a higher bail of $550,000 and remains incarcerated. Neither had been formally charged as of Wednesday afternoon.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Erin Tracy
Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
  Comments  

Crime

Turlock man arrested as suspect in Delhi robbery, identity theft case

March 09, 2021 4:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service