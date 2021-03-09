Arrest made in fatal shooting in Modesto. Victim identified as Merced man

jfarrow@modbee.com

A Modesto man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of homicide after a shooting early that morning in the area of Coffee Road and Orangeburg Avenue.

Two men were shot that morning. A Merced resident, 23-year-old Clive Wilsonstewart, died of his wounds. The second victim, who is not being identified, survived.

Jon McDonald III, 21, was booked on only the homicide charge. Detectives are not saying at this time if he is believed to have shot the surviving victim, Police Department spokesman Sgt. Kalani Souza said Tuesday morning.

McDonald is one of four people detectives detained for questioning when they served a search warrant at a residence on Tenaya Drive in southeast Modesto in connection with the shootings.

A news release from the Police Department on Tuesday morning said detectives also recovered a handgun during the investigation, which is believed to have been used during the homicide.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched on a report of a person shot. They found a victim, suffering at least one gunshot wound, near the intersection of Coffee and Orangeburg. That man survived.

At the scene, the officers could hear screaming coming from a neighboring street, says a Modesto Police Department Facebook post. Simultaneously, dispatchers began getting calls of a fight and the sounds of shots heard from the area of East Coolidge Avenue and Water Street.

There, officers found Wilsonstewart also suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

It appears both shootings occurred in the Coolidge and Water area and the surviving victim made his way to where police found him, Souza said.

The circumstances of the shootings are being investigated by detectives with Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Detective Ra Pouv at 209-572-9826. Tips also may be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.