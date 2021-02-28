Modesto police investigating double shooting on Kansas Ave.

Evidence is gathered after a possible shooting in the parking lot of the Stanislaus County Office of Education’s Media Center on Kansas Avenue in Modesto on Sunday morning, Feb. 28, 2021. jfarrow@modbee.com

Police are investigating a double shooting in the parking lot that separates the Stanislaus County Office of Education’s Media Center and the Quality Inn. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the location on the 500 block of Kansas Avenue.

While collecting evidence at the scene, Sgt. Joe Bottoms said two victims showed up at Doctors Medical Center. Their wounds and how they were inflicted were being determined, he said.

Lt. Chris Adams confirmed a short time later that the two people, a man and a woman, were shot. Their wounds are not life-threatening, he said.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was seen on Kansas Avenue, heading toward Highway 99.

What led up to the shootings is being investigated, Adams said, and there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.