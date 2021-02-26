Sonora man accused of furnishing drugs to minors in exchange for sex, photos

A Sonora man was arrested this week on suspicion of furnishing drugs and alcohol to teenagers in exchange for sex acts and explicit photos, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The suspect would communicate with the minors, ranging from children in eighth grade to high school, through the social media app Snapchat, according to a press release.

On Tuesday the Tuolumne County High-Risk Supervision Team, consisting of sheriff’s deputies and probation officers, followed up on a tip of suspicious behavior involving 30-year-old David Pacheco.

Pacheco was contacted at his home in Crystal Falls Drive. The team searched his home, vehicle and storage unit pursuant to the terms of his Post Release Community Supervision.

They found over 14 pounds of marijuana, nearly two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, concentrated marijuana, marijuana vape pens, tobacco products, alcohol products, and various marijuana laced snack products including candy, cereal, and fun sized bags of chips, according to the release.

With the help of the Sheriff Office’s school resource officer, investigators learned Pacheco used Snapchat to communicate with the minors. He allegedly would sell the drugs to or give them in exchange for sexually explicit images and videos.

He is also accused of engaged in sex acts with minors in exchange for drugs, according to the release.

Pacheco admitted to selling marijuana to juveniles in the county via the social media app. His operation included having the juveniles ‘verify’ who they were by sending him videos of themselves smoking marijuana before he would allow them into his private chat.

For the minors he allegedly sold to, Pacheco would set up an exchange in which the juveniles would place money for the products in their mailboxes.

Pacheco has been booked on suspicion of multiple charges including possession of a narcotic for sale, selling marijuana to a minor, possession of child pornography and commissioning sexual acts with a minor.

If you suspect that your child may have been a victim or if you have any information related to this case, please contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Investigations Division at (209)694-2900.