Ceres family awakens to a grim, fairy tale-ish find

It was like the story of Goldilocks, minus any charm.

Ceres residents recently found a stranger sleeping in a chair in their home. According to police, the man apparently made his way into the home, ate a bowl of cereal and nodded off in the chair.

As in the fairy tale, it looks like he found the meal and the resting place just right.

The homeowners woke the man and told him to get out, according to an incident summary from Ceres police. But he refused and fell back asleep as they called 911.

Shortly before 6:30 that Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, officers responded to the home, on the 1600 block of Richland Avenue. Officer Aaron Pinon recognized the sleeping intruder as Markus Durham, 28, of Modesto. He woke Durham and placed him under arrest.

Durham made no statements explaining why he was in the residence, police said. He faces charges of burglary and remained in custody Tuesday morning.