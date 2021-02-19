Arrest in Keyes quickly follows shooting in Salida that wounded man, sheriff reports

The suspect in a nonfatal shooting in Salida on Friday evening was quickly arrested in Keyes, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

A 36-year-old man was wounded in the shooting on the 5100 block of Kiernan Avenue, just west of Salida Boulevard, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

The California Highway Patrol was the first law-enforcement agency on the scene and also tracked the suspect to the area of Seventh Street and Warda Avenue in Keyes, he said.

The male suspect was still being interviewed and had not been booked into jail as of 7:30 p.m., Schwartz said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The names of the victim and and suspect were not disclosed, nor was a motive or other details of the shooting.