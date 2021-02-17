Residents evacuated in southeast Modesto as suspect barricades himself inside home

A man barricaded himself inside his home in the 3200 block of Poppypatch Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Modesto, California after police were called due to an assault on a roommate. Residents were evacuated from their homes before the man turned himself in and was arrested. jalopez@modbee.com

Residents in southeast Modesto were evacuated from their homes Wednesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside his home following an assault on his roommate.

The incident started just before 10 a.m. in the 3200 block of Poppypatch Drive when there was an altercation between two roommates, said Modesto Police Officer Nicole Valker.

“Upon contact officers met with the individuals and one barricaded himself in the house,” she said.

Officers evacuated neighbors and closed the roadway to traffic in the immediate area surrounding the suspect’s home. Valker would not say if the suspect was believed to have weapons.

At about 11:30 a.m. the man came out of the house and was arrested by officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his roommate and will likely face other charges. His name and age were not released.

Valker did not know if the roommate was injured during the assault.