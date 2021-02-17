Sonora man suspected of raping, kidnapping woman he met on dating website

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sonora man on suspicion of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman he’d just met on a dating website.

The suspect and victim had been communicating online for a few days before meeting in person for the first time on Feb. 10, according to a press release

The assault occurred the following day.

“In some way she was able to reach out to someone she knew and that person reached out to our office to make the report,” said Deputy Niccoli Sandelin.

Using GPS to track the victim’s phone, deputies were able to find her riding in a vehicle with the suspect in Sonora around 3 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Chad Vanhulzen, Sandelin said.

Vanhulzen was arrested on suspicion of rape and oral copulation by force, kidnapping, false imprisonment and attempting to dissuade a victim from reporting.

No information was released about how long he is suspected of holding the victim captive or what else occurred during that time.