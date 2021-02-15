Two men shot in Modesto. Suspect found in area, arrested

The scene of the double shooting Sunday night, Feb. 14, 2021, outside the American Legion Memorial Hall in south Modesto

Two men shot Sunday night in south Modesto are expected to survive, police said, and a suspect in the crime has been arrested.

About 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the American Legion Memorial Hall, 1001 S. Santa Cruz Ave., in response to multiple 911 calls reporting a group of people yelling and several gunshots heard.

Officers found two victims, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Monday morning. There was no immediate word on their injuries and conditions.

The investigation indicated Ceres resident Jonathan Cisneros-Astudillo, 22, approached the group on foot and fired into the crowd. No indication of the number of people present was available Monday.

“Astudillo was still in the area when we arrived,” Bear said. “He was arrested on assault with a deadly weapon and for carrying a loaded gun in public.”

Monday morning, Cisneros-Astudillo was in custody at Stanislaus County Jail with bail set at $600,000.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500 or contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.