Vehicles hit by gunfire. Man arrested in Riverbank in 3 Escalon-area incidents

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that a man has been arrested for shooting at several vehicles in the River Road area south of Escalon. Most recently, three vehicles were fired upon Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, but Javier Rivera, 39, faces charges including attempted murder.

The shootings go back several months, though a news release by the Sheriff’s Office did not state how many there have been and when they first started. It also did not say if any of the shootings occurred in Stanislaus County, but Rivera was located in Riverbank with the assistance of the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department’s Riverbank Police Services.

A Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department spokesman declined to comment because San Joaquin SO is the lead agency on the case, which is an “active and ongoing investigation.”

The San Joaquin department said motorists apparently were chosen at random, and most did not see the gunman or a vehicle so could not provide a description to investigating deputies. Of the three victims Tuesday morning, however, two identified the suspect vehicle as a white sedan.

“Our awesome Crime Analysts did some research of recent contacts with similar vehicles in the area and were able to identify a vehicle,” the news release said. “The associated person with said vehicle had an extensive criminal history and multiple previous contacts with our office.”

When located, Rivera was in possession of a pistol-size 12-gauge, double-barrel shotgun and a sawed-off pump-action shotgun.

He admitted to Tuesday’s shootings and was taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said. Rivera face felony charges including attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, having methamphetamine and shooting at occupied vehicles.

Rivera is known to be transitory and within the past week is believed to have been in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and Fresno counties.

Also Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol had two other shooting cases, both on Highway 99. In one, an arrest was made.

A Stockton man, Derrick Terrell Thomas, 25, is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after firing upon the driver of a big rig in Modesto. A round fired from an AR-15 rifle struck the trucker’s door but did not pass through.

The shooting on northbound Highway 99 just north of Pelandale Avenue was reported about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.As he continued to drive, Thomas brandished his firearm two more times toward other motorists, according to the CHP.

Tuesday night, a 31-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on southbound Highway 99 at the Collier Road exit in Merced County.

According to the CHP, the victim had been traveling south from the Modesto area and it was unclear where he and when he suffered the gunshot wounds.

CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said Thursday that he doesn’t believe the three cases to be connected, though “it’s unusual to see similar events surround us in such a short period of time.”

This story will be updated as more information on the Rivera case is available.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has been the victim of a similar shooting or has information on the investigation to call 209-468-4400, choose option 1 and ask to leave a message for Sgt. Theodore.