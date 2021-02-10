Modesto police looking for man suspected of robbing woman in Trader Joe’s parking lot

Modesto Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say robbed a woman unloading her groceries in the Trader Joe’s parking lot. Modesto Police Department

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 when the man pulled into an empty parking stall next to the victim, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said the suspect had his hand in his pocket and said he had a gun, although none was seen. He threatened to shoot her and demanded her purse.

Bear said when the victim took a step away from the suspect he pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse, then fled.

About 30 minutes later the suspect was captured on surveillance video using the victim’s credit card at a nearby gas station.

He is described as Latino in his 30s and was wearing a vest and blue beanie cap at the time of the robbery. He was driving a red sedan.

If you recognize the suspect or his vehicle you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.