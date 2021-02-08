Crash on Rumble Road at Virginia Corridor Trailway in Modesto results in DUI arrest

In a crash Sunday night, Feb. 7, 2021, on Rumble Road at the Virginia Corridor Trailway, a driver suspected of being intoxicated took out a power pole, fence and crosswalk sign, Modesto police said.

A Modesto man was injured in a crash Sunday night and arrested afterward on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to police.

The single-vehicle crash, which also injured the driver’s passenger, an 18-year-old man, occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Rumble Road west of Yukon Drive, police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Monday. Photos taken by the Modesto Fire Department show it was near the Virginia Corridor Trailway and the Davis Park Church of Christ.

Gerson Perez, 23, was going west, behind the wheel of a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer, when he lost control and struck a fence and then a power pole and a crosswalk sign, Bear said. Speed also appears to be a factor in the crash, she said.

Perez and his passenger both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries appear to be minor to moderate. Perez was in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail Monday morning, with bail set at $50,000.