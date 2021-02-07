Stabbing in Hughson leaves 42-year-old man dead

A 42-year-old man died after being found with stab wounds early Saturday evening in Hughson, law enforcement officials said.

Members of the Hughson Police Services responded to a call of an assault and battery at a residence in the 2000 block of Charles Street just after 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Luke Schwartz of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, identified as Jesus Duarte, with stab wounds. He was attended to by officers and bystanders at the scene before the paramedics arrived. Upon being taken to a hospital, he died from his injuries in the ambulance.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective David Hickman at 209-521-4636.

You can call in tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also submit tips at www.Stancrimetips.org or by using the mobile app “P3” which may result in your eligibility for a cash reward.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.