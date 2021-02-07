Crime

Stabbing in Hughson leaves 42-year-old man dead

A 42-year-old man died after being found with stab wounds early Saturday evening in Hughson, law enforcement officials said.

Members of the Hughson Police Services responded to a call of an assault and battery at a residence in the 2000 block of Charles Street just after 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Luke Schwartz of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, identified as Jesus Duarte, with stab wounds. He was attended to by officers and bystanders at the scene before the paramedics arrived. Upon being taken to a hospital, he died from his injuries in the ambulance.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective David Hickman at 209-521-4636.

You can call in tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can also submit tips at www.Stancrimetips.org or by using the mobile app “P3” which may result in your eligibility for a cash reward.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service