Two defendants enter pleas in 2019 death of Waterford toddler in Sonora

Both defendants in the death of Waterford toddler Koltyn Blackwood pleaded not guilty Friday in a Sonora courtroom.

Joseph Luke Maloney, 26, of Sonora faces second-degree murder and child abuse charges for allegedly causing the boy’s fatal injuries while babysitting on Jan. 14, 2019.

Koltyn’s mother, Nicole Sparks, 23, of Waterford, denied a charge of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Details have not been disclosed on her role in the case.

Judge Kevin Siebert held a joint arraignment in Tuolumne Superior Court. Maloney appeared in a red county jail uniform and shackles. He is being held on $1 million bail following his Jan. 25 arrest.

Sparks is free on $25,000 bail after turning herself in the next day. Koltyn’s father is Joshua Blackwood of Oakdale.

Siebert scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Feb. 18 and 19. Conviction in a subsequent trial could mean up to life in state prison for Maloney and six years for Sparks.

Several of Koltyn’s family members attended the arraignment but declined to comment to the media afterward.

They have held several protests about the pace of the investigation and created a Facebook page called Justice for Koltyn . They are seeking legislation to better protect other children from abuse.

Police said earlier that Maloney injured the 23-month-old at his home on South Shepherd Street. Koltyn was taken to Adventist Health Sonora hospital, then to the UC Davis, Medical Center in Sacramento. He died that same day.

The family said in 2019 that Koltyn suffered blunt force trauma to his abdomen and was shaken and possibly smothered.