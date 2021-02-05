Man who repeatedly molested two Modesto girls granted parole

Stanislaus County Courthouse In Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

A man who molested his stepdaughter and her friend in Modesto over a period of three years has been granted parole after 19 years in prison, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Keith Carey, 63, repeatedly molested the girls from 1999 to 2002 when they were between the ages of eight and 12 years old, according to a press release.

A jury in 2002 found Carey guilty of four counts of lewd acts on a child under 14, along with an enhancement for committing the crimes against more than one victim. he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

During the parole hearing, Deputy District Attorney Kirk Brennan argued against Carey’s release on parole because of his continued minimizing the crimes he committed, lack of credibility and the inadequacy of his parole plans. He also noted that one of Carey’s victims died of a drug overdose at the age of 18, according to the press release.

A prison psychologist estimated that Carey posed a moderate risk of danger if released, according to the release.

After deliberations at the Jan. 6 hearing, the board found Carey suitable for release on parole. According to the press release, the Board found that Carey was open and honest with the Board, owned up to lying at his last parole hearing, and had an acceptable release plan. The Board noted that Carey had completed Road to Freedom sex abuser training twice, denial management, self-care series training, relapse prevention, victim’s impact training and drug and alcohol treatment.

The board said Carey was able to identify causative factors of his crime and his triggers, and that he acknowledged how detrimental his conduct was to his victims.

The board also took into consideration Carey’s age, his health issues and his largely discipline-free time spent in prison.