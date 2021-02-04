Shooter in 2002 Hughson murder released early, to be deported

A man convicted of assaulting, binding and shooting a man in the back in Hughson as the victim tried to get away was sentenced to life in prison but was released Thursday at the age of 37.

Former Governor Jerry Brown commuted the sentence of Miguel Angel Zavala Vigas, according to a press release from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Vigas, 37, is a Mexican national and is expected to be deported upon his release, according to the DAs office.

In April 2002, Vigas and several other men ambushed three men at a home in Hughson who went there to buy drugs with approximately $49,000 in cash, according to the press release.

While two of the victims were talking with two men inside the home, several other men, including Vigas, ran from concealment in various rooms exhibiting firearms. Vigas was armed with a Colt Cobra revolver.

At some point the third victim, Regino Abundis, also entered the house, according to the press release. Vigas and his co-defendants then hit Abundis and his companions over the head, causing them to fall to the ground.

Vigas helped put tape over the three victims’ eyes and around their hands and feet. When Vigas demanded to know where the money was, Abundis told him it was outside in the car the men had arrived in.

While Vigas’ co-defendants moved the other victims to a bedroom, Abundis was able to break away from Vigas and run out to the backyard. Vigas shot Abundis once in the back as he was running away, killing him.

in March 2004 Vigas was convicted of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of robbery as well as several enhancements and special circumstances.

Judge John Whiteside sentenced Vigas to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder and a consecutive sentence of 25 years to life sentence for using a gun in the crime and causing the death of Abundis.

While in prison, Vigas applied to then-Governor Jerry Brown for clemency in his case. In December of 2018, Brown reduced Vigas’s sentence to 20 years to life based upon Vigas’s age (18) at the time of the crime and lack of known previous criminal record.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Vigas had come to the United States illegally when he was 17 so it was unknown if he had a criminal record in Mexico as a juvenile.

Vigas was granted parole during his first hearing in July 2020.

In granting his parole the parole board pointed to his youthful offender status, which applies to people who were less than 25 years old when they committed the crime, and said he’d turned his life around since 2013 by dropping out of a gang, completing alcohol and drug counseling and working toward competing his high school education.

His release was pending review by Governor Gavin Newsom, who last month decided to take no further action in the case.

Vigas was released on Thursday morning and immediately picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to a state prison official.