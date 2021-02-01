Gang member convicted of manslaughter in 2005 shooting is denied parole

Stanislaus County Courthouse In Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

David Escobar, a member of the Sureño criminal street gang who was involved in a 2005 shooting that killed a rival gang member, was denied parole on Dec. 8, 2020, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced last week.

It was Escobar’s first parole hearing; he can have an early parole hearing due to changes in the “youthful offenders” law, otherwise his next hearing is in 2023.

On June 9, 2005, Escobar, now 39, and co-defendant Jaime Rojas drove to a rival gang member’s home to confront Frank Laredo for shooting at his car several days before.

When Escobar stopped his car in front of the home, a group including Laredo began walking toward them.

Rojas fired four shots at the crowd, hitting Laredo twice and killing him. Two others were also shot, one in the ear and the other in the leg. Escobar and Rojas fled the scene.

On April 2, 2011, Escobar pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted the enhancement that he did the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang. He also pleaded to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 24 years in state prison.

In prison, Escobar has committed three rules violations, including a 2018 report for fighting, and five counseling reports for unacceptable conduct, according to a press release.

Last year, he began self-help rehab to deal with his long-term addiction issues but has not completed his GED since arriving in prison nine years ago.

The victim’s family also appeared at the hearing, expressing the tremendous impact on their lives due to Laredo’s death and arguing against parole.