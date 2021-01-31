After killing a 3-year-old over 35 years ago, Modesto man granted parole

Stanislaus County Courthouse In Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Benjamin Ballard, 61, was granted parole last December after serving 35 years in prison for second-degree murder, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced last week.

On Oct. 3, 1984, 3-year-old Melissa stopped breathing and was rushed to the hospital where she died.

An autopsy determined her neck had been broken and there were numerous bruises on the child’s head, neck, face, back, shoulders and buttocks.

The victim’s mother initially told detectives that her daughter “fell” in the bathtub, but later admitted her boyfriend, Ballard, was to blame, according to a press release.

Ballard admitted to investigators that he had been physically abusing the toddler almost every day and on the day she died, he hit her for wetting herself, physically shook her and picked her up by the neck, breaking it.

He blamed his actions on a heroin addiction and at the time, had only been in contact with the victim for one month.

In 1985, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Ballard was a 25-year-old at the time he killed Melissa, making him eligible for “Youthful Offender Parole” as well as “Elder Parole” due to his current age of 61.

The Board was impressed by Ballard’s programming, self-reflection, education and volunteer work in prison over the last 35 years and found he had adequate parole plans and had received recommendation letters from various organizations.