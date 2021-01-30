He assaulted ex-girlfriend and struck two with pickup. Here’s what’s next for Modestan

A 26-year-old Modesto man was convicted on several assault counts, including choking his ex-girlfriend for two minutes before she was able to break free.

Christian Molina-Alvarez is facing the maximum of 16 years and eight months in state prison after he was found guilty in November in Stanislaus County Superior Court, according to District Attorney Birgit Fladager.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Molina-Alvarez entered the woman’s home after breaking through a window. He stopped her as she was running out the front door and grabbed her by the back of the neck and hair and strangled her for two minutes before she was able to run away.

Molina-Alvarez then chased her down, saying “I will kill you” multiple times. He pulled her to the ground, hit her multiple times in the face and choked her into unconsciousness.

Two neighbors heard what was happening and after telling them to “mind their own business”, Molina-Alvarez got into his pickup and drove toward the people who were trying to help the woman.

Molina-Alvarez’s pickup struck two people, one who fractured her wrist, and another who suffered a fractured kneecap and fractures to two spinal discs.

After a seven-day trial, Molina-Alvarez was found guilty on residential burglary, corporal injury to a former spouse/cohabitant, criminal threats, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as three enhancements for personally inflicting great bodily injury.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11 and Molina-Alvarez is facing the maximum of 16 years and eight months in state prison.