Convicted murderer in 1990s death of teen step-daughter receives parole decision

Jurors in the Genna Gamble murder case look over the edge of a creek embankment Thursday morning during a tour of the crime scene where her body was found near Waterford ( 9-16-99 / Adrian Mendoza). Modesto Bee

A Modesto man convicted of strangling his 14-year-old step-daughter in the 1990s was denied parole this week, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Douglas Mouser, 60, was found unsuitable for parole following a hearing of the State Board of Parole at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla last month.

Mouser was convicted in 1999 in the death of Genna Gamble. After the murder, he dumped her nude body down an embankment off Tim Bell Road outside of Waterford, according to detectives.

Her body was discovered a short time later by someone who thought it was a mannequin.

Genna Gamble’s father, Tom Gamble, attended the parole hearing, which was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mouser, seen as an unreasonable risk to be set free because of his “complete lack of insight into why he committed the murder and his lack of credibility in his implausible denial,” is serving a 15-years-to-life sentence.

He was previously denied parole in 2011, 2014 and 2018. Under current law, he may request to advance his next hearing as soon as 2022.

Gamble was a freshman at Beyer High School at the time of her death.

Mouser was charged with the murder two years after her death. Fladager and Joseph “Rick” Distaso were co-prosecutors in the case.