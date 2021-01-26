Manteca police seek man wanted on molestation warrant

Karl Edward Halyday Manteca Police Department

Manteca police are seeking help in locating a man wanted on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under age 14.

Karl Edward Halyday, 61, is known to frequent both Manteca and the unincorporated San Joaquin County community of Vernalis. The community is near the Stanislaus County line at Highways 132 and 33.

An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 22 on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and showing or sending harmful matter to a minor with the intent to arouse.

“Halyday knows that a warrant has been issued for his arrest,” the Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “If you have information about Halyday’s possible whereabouts, please contact Detective Rangel at 209-456-8209. If you see Halyday, please do not contact him yourself, but instead call MPD Dispatch at 209-456-8101 or 911 to advise of his location.”

Halyday is described as a white male adult with brown or blond hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 170 pounds.

Victim information is confidential, but police spokesman Sgt. Gregg Beall said Halyday does not have a job or volunteer work that puts him in contact with children, so there are not believed to be additional victims.