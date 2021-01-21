Modesto woman faces felony DUI charges in 3-vehicle crash on McHenry Avenue

Modesto police investigate a three-vehicle DUI crash at McHenry and Briggsmore avenues Wednesday night, Jan. 20, 2021, that resulted in minor injuries.

A 25-year-old Modesto woman faces charges of driving under the influence after her vehicle crashed into two others on McHenry Avenue at Briggsmore Avenue late Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers and firefighters responded to the crash, which occurred about 11:15 p.m. Taylor Kline, driving a white, 2016 Kia Sorento, was southbound on McHenry and failed to stop behind vehicles at a red light, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Thursday morning.

Kline rear-ended a black, 2014 Ford Explorer driven by a Riverbank man, 29. The impact caused his SUV to rear-end a white, 2019 Explorer driven by a 51-year-old man from Ione.

Injuries were minor, Bear said.

Officers gave Kline two tests for blood alcohol content. One put her BAC at 0.22%, the other at 0.24%, Bear said. That put the driver at about three times the BAC level legal to drive: 0.08%.

Kline was booked on felony charges of DUI causing injury and remained in custody Thursday morning, with bail set at $50,000.