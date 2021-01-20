Ceres pursuit suspect uses last seconds of freedom to smoke cigarette, CHP reports

The CHP arrested a Ceres woman following a high speed pursuit early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol

With officers closing in -- her arrest following a high speed pursuit imminent -- a Ceres woman pulled out a cigarette and lit up early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Autumn Trousdale first caught the attention of CHP officers at 1:11 a.m. when they saw the Mitsubishi Galant she was driving approaching from behind at high speed on northbound Highway 99.

CHP Officer Tom Olsen said a radar on the patrol vehicle clocked her driving 95 mph as she passed the patrol vehicle near Monte Vista Avenue in Turlock.

The officers activated the patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens but Trousdale allegedly sped up, exceeding speeds of 100 mph.

Olsen said the pursuit went to Modesto where Trousdale took the Central Modesto exit then got back on the highway going southbound.

In Ceres she exited on Hatch Road and promptly ran over a raised median, blowing out several tires, Olsen said.

“She nursed it down to the Home Depot, pulled in, got out and started running,” he said.

Officers chased Trousdale, who stopped and lit a cigarette.

Olsen said he doesn’t know how many puffs Trousdale took before her arrest but, “I imagine it wasn’t that many.”

Trousdale was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest and driving without a license. She also had warrants for auto theft and probation violation.

Olsen said Trousdale was cleared at a hospital before being booked into the Stanislaus County jail.

“She had to part with her cigarettes. The jail does not allow them,” Olsen said.