Teenager, two adults arrested by Modesto police in attempted-murder investigation

Three people face a variety of charges in connection with the shooting last week of a Modesto man, who remained in serious condition Tuesday.

Police responded about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday to the report of the shooting on the 1900 block of Celeste Drive in northeast Modesto. The 19-year-old victim, who was suffering a gunshot wound, was taken to a local hospital.

The next day, detectives with the Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested a minor and two adults in connection with the crime.

According to a news release Tuesday, a 15-year-old male from Modesto faces a charge of attempted murder. Modesto resident David Valencia, 24, faces charges of attempted murder, robbery, child endangerment and identity theft. He also was wanted on warrants. And Sarahlynn Flores, 26, of Los Banos faces charges of child endangerment and ID theft.

Police said additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Information on how the robbery charges are connected with the shooting is not being released by detectives at this point in the investigation, MPD spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Tuesday morning.

The charges of child endangerment stem from a child and accessible drugs being found in the residence police searched with a warrant issued for the shooting investigation, she said.

“The identity theft charges do not appear to be related to this case right now,” Bear said in a text message. “A large amount of identity theft material also was located in the residence during the search warrant.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the case is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.