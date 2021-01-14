Man shot multiple times in northeast Modesto neighborhood, police report

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man suffering multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to a local hospital late Wednesday, according to Modesto police. “The severity of his condition is unknown at this time,” a Police Department spokeswoman said by text Thursday morning.

The shooting on the 2000 block of Celeste Drive near Ellison Park in northeast Modesto was reported about 11:20 p.m. Responding officers located the male victim.

Police have no suspect information, spokeswoman Sharon Bear said, and anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows anything about it is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

The age of the victim, whether the shooting is believed to have occurred where he was found, and other details were not available Thursday morning.