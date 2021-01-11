Arrest made in November homicide at Modesto park; car crashed into nearby front yard

Modesto Police on Monday announced detectives made an arrest in a shooting at a Modesto Park in November that left one man dead an another critically injured.

Cedrick Miller, 19, and a 23-year-old man were shot at a park on Celeste Drive next to Coleman Brown Elementary School on Nov. 13.

Miller, who died after being transported to a hospital, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a home across the street from the park following the shooting.

The 23-year-old showed up at the hospital on his own a short time later. Modesto Police Department Spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the two had been in the car together.

Modesto police said in a press release Monday that after a lengthy investigation, detectives identified Treviano Owens, 20, of Modesto as a suspect in the shooting.

He was arrested during a traffic stop last week but has not yet been formally charged by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Owen’s was booked on suspicion of Miller’s murder but not on charges of attempted murder.

He was also booked on charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, robbery and conspiracy.

The charges suggest that the shooting was motivated by a robbery and that at least on other person acted in concert with Owen but detectives are not releasing any further details about the case, said Bear.

She said she doesn’t know why Owens also wasn’t booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Modesto Police ask anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at 209-572-9642. As always, witnesses may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 .