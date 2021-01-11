Modesto man accused of stabbing teen during road rage incident

Modesto Bee file

A 47-year-old Modesto man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy during a road rage incident.

The stabbing followed a non-injury collision at Tuolumne Boulevard and Neece Drive around noon on Saturday, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The 17-year-old was the passenger in a vehicle that was rear-ended by 57-year-old Daniel James Hernandez.

They each got out of the vehicles and began arguing about the crash, the 17-year-old saying Hernandez was following too closely and Hernandez saying the driver was “brake-checking” him, Bear said.

During the argument Hernandez allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old with a pocket knife, causing a small laceration near his armpit.

Police responded to the scene. Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remained in jail on Monday afternoon with bail set at $250,000 but had not yet been formally charged by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.