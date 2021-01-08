Three arrested in Waterford on suspicion of stolen mail, narcotics possession

Three people were arrested in Waterford on Thursday, culminating a long criminal investigation into burglarized and vandalized communal mailboxes.

Hilmar resident Ryan Swindle, 43, and Waterford resident Rebecca Reagan, 36, were detained during a traffic stop near a residence in the 400 block of “E” Street, according to a news release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

A search of the residence recovered stacks of stolen mail, narcotics, a firearm, ammunition, and evidence to suggest identity theft was being done, according to the sheriff’s department.

Modesto resident Brittany Dickerson, 30, was also arrested on narcotics-related charges.

During the traffic stop, Swindle was found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun and was in possession of methamphetamine, weapon holsters and bear mace, the sheriff’s department said.

Reagan was taken into custody on suspicion of mail theft and mailbox vandalism warrant.

All three were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail although bail amounts and initial court information was not posted as of early Thursday evening.

Among the agencies involved in the investigation were the Waterford, Hughson, Riverbank and Patterson police services, along with the Stanislaus County Probation Department.