Doorbell video in Hughson aids in arrest of suspects in attempted home invasion

Video from a doorbell camera in Hughson helped in the arrest of two suspects in an attempted home-invasion robbery Wednesday, police said.

The men’s images were captured at about 3 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of Fox Road, said a news release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

One suspect rang the bell, and when no one answered, the pair went to the backyard and broke out a sliding glass door, the release said. They entered the home but were scared off by dogs and left in an Audi, the department said.

The suspects were arrested later Wednesday, but not initially for the home invasion attempt. Instead, they were pursued near Ceres by sheriff’s deputies who believed the Audi they were in was stolen, the release said.

The pursuit started at about 3 p.m. in the area of Crows Landing Road and Winmoore Way, the release said. Deputies pulled the Audi over, but it then sped off and eventually collided with another vehicle on Hatch Road near Jim Way, causing no injuries, the release said.

The suspects were arrested after a brief foot chase, the release said. They are driver Luis Garcia-Gomez, 26, and passenger Jonathan Arias, 24, both of Watsonville, near Santa Cruz.

Hughson Police Services officers heard radio traffic about the pursuit and realized that the same Audi was seen earlier at the Fox Road home, the release said.

“When we arrived at the scene of the collision, I immediately recognized one of the suspects from the surveillance video,” Hughson Police Chief Fidel Landeros said. “Both suspects were still wearing the same sweatshirts that they were wearing in the video as well.”

Garcia-Gomez was charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy, resisting arrest, evading officers in a vehicle, automobile theft, receiving a stolen vehicle and drug possession.

Arias was charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy, resisting arrest and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Bail information was not available for either man Wednesday evening.

People with tips about the case can call Deputy Sanjay Prasad at 209-883-4052. They also can contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or www.stancrimetips.org.