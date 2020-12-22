Interrupted Modesto burglary leads to pursuit, arrest

A burglar who’d broken into a clothing store just off McHenry Avenue was interrupted, chased and arrested early Tuesday, Modesto police reported.

Officers responded to the call about 1:50 a.m. and found a broken window at Northern Cali Goods, 116 W. Orangeburg Ave.

Dwayne Cox, 37, of Modesto was still in the process of loading clothes into bags, Lt. Chris Adams said, and fled on foot when confronted by officers. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

Cox admitted to the crime, Adams said, and faces charges of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.